Suspect arrested after man shot, killed at his Decatur home, police say

A man was arrested at the scene of a deadly shooting in Decatur on Tuesday evening, police said.
Decatur police were called just before 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Feld Avenue, where they found a 58-year-old man at his home suffering from a gunshot wound. The residence is located near Oakhurst Park and West College Avenue in the Oakhurst neighborhood.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said. On Wednesday, he was identified as James Caldwell by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.
At the scene, officers arrested Demetrius Roberson in connection with the killing. The 40-year-old was later booked into the DeKalb County Jail on charges of murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
Roberson has been arrested several times over the past 15 years on charges that include battery, cruelty to children and armed robbery, according to online records.
A motive is unclear but police said the suspect and the victim knew each other. Investigators continue to look into Tuesday’s shooting.
