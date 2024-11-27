Suspect arrested after man shot, killed at his Decatur home, police say

A man was arrested at the scene of a deadly shooting in Decatur on Tuesday evening, police said.

Decatur police were called just before 6 p.m. to the 200 block of Feld Avenue, where they found a 58-year-old man at his home suffering from a gunshot wound. The residence is located near Oakhurst Park and West College Avenue in the Oakhurst neighborhood.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said. On Wednesday, he was identified as James Caldwell by the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office.