Stolen SUV chase with 10 kids aboard ends in crash; 4 flown to Atlanta

Eventually, the Georgia State Patrol joined the chase when it reached Mercer University Drive, the sheriff’s office said. Troopers then performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, which ended the pursuit with a crash into a power pole at the intersection with Burton Avenue.

The 17-year-old driver tried to run away but was apprehended by law enforcement, officials said. Deputies then realized how full the vehicle was and quickly worked to get the passengers out.

One female passenger, also 17, was pulled out and was said to be stable, according to the sheriff’s office. The remaining passengers had to be extricated. The boys flown to Atlanta were in critical condition, while an 11-year-old boy was taken to a Macon-area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

Three other boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, were taken to a youth detention center, where they face a charge of theft by receiving stolen property and entering auto, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver was taken to the Bibb County jail, where he was booked on a charge of theft by receiving a stolen auto. It was not clear if the female passenger faced any charges.

