Stockbridge woman arrested, charged in husband’s killing

Sheralyn Rosser was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

By
47 minutes ago

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of her husband in Stockbridge, authorities said.

Henry County police arrested Sheralyn Rosser after responding to a report of a person shot on Cook Lane. When officers arrived, they said Rosser was coming out of the home. Police located her husband inside with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Rosser was booked into the Henry jail and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

