Stockbridge woman arrested, charged in husband’s killing

A woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of her husband in Stockbridge, authorities said.
Henry County police arrested Sheralyn Rosser after responding to a report of a person shot on Cook Lane. When officers arrived, they said Rosser was coming out of the home. Police located her husband inside with a gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
Rosser was booked into the Henry jail and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
