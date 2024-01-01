Stockbridge Waffle House employee shot by customer, police say

Stockbridge police are investigating a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant early Monday morning that injured an employee, Channel 2 Action News reports.

The employee was shot in the arm during an argument with a customer at the restaurant off N. Henry Blvd, police said. The customer fled the scene and the victim is being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover, according to the report. Police responded to the call around 6:30 a.m.

Neither of the individuals has been identified, and the nature of the argument is unknown.