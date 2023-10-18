State officials offer $10K reward after arson at state farmers market

The fire ravaged Naomi’s Tomatoes Inc., which has sold a variety of produce and dry goods at the farmers market in Forest Park for more than 20 years, according to owner Naomi Santiago. She told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she had no idea why arsonists would target her business.

“We get along very well with all the other vendors here, and we have a lot of loyal customers,” Santiago said. “To our knowledge, we don’t have anyone that is angry with us for any reason, personal or business.”

Credit: Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety

The State Fire Marshal’s Office opened an investigation into the incident and shared photos and video of the suspected arsonists, Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner John F. King announced. The visual evidence shows what appears to be an organized, efficient operation.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, a red pickup truck can be seen arriving outside the market. Three masked people get out of the truck and climb the fence to get inside the market, then make their way to Naomi’s Tomatoes. They can be seen carrying red gas cans and dousing them around the produce stand. One suspect then lights something on fire and tosses it on the floor, causing an immediate conflagration.

“Two of the individuals were bringing in two gas containers each, and the lead guy seemed to be the person telling them where to go,” Santiago said.

By Wednesday morning, Naomi’s Tomatoes had been mostly cleared of debris, leaving the farm stand a burned-out shell. Santiago said the business had lost thousands of dollars worth of inventory.

“The public should pay close attention to the clothing details and build of the suspects, in addition to the unique characteristics of the vehicle used to escape,” King said. “We ask that any details that can be provided to state investigators in this case be reported as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. A reward of up to $10,000 is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for arson.