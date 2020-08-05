State asks judge to revoke bond for ex-officer who killed Rayshard Brooks

The DA was notified Monday about the trip by another of Rolfe’s lawyers. It’s not known if he’s still in Florida.

“It hurts,” Brooks’ wife, Tomika Miller, said Wednesday. “And I feel something should be done.”

Attorney Chris Stewart, who represents Brooks’ family, said he expects Rolfe’s attorneys will parse the bond order, arguing their client wasn’t explicitly forbidden from leaving the state. One of the conditions of Rolfe’s bond require him to abide by a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

“The ankle monitor is linked to his home address, where (Fulton Superior Court) Judge (Jane) Barwick I’m sure assumed he’d be staying the entire time,” Stewart said. “I can’t think of any case, ever, where an officer just left the state for vacation.”

Judge Barwick said her decision to grant bond was based on her belief that Rolfe was not a flight risk and posed no significant threat of committing a crime or intimidating witnesses after being released from custody.

“That’s not a flight risk,” said Justin Miller, Stewart’s co-counsel, said Wednesday. “That’s flight.”