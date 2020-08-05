State asks judge to revoke bond for ex-officer who killed Rayshard Brooks

Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard has asked a judge to revoke Garrett Rolfe’s bond after prosecutors learned the former Atlanta police officer is on vacation in Daytona Beach.
Rolfe is charged with felony murder and 10 other criminal counts after Rayshard Brooks died on June 12 following an altercation in which he resisted arrest. As Brooks attempted to flee, with an APD-issued Taser, Rolfe discharged his weapon. An autopsy showed Brooks died of “gunshot wounds of the back.”
The 27-year-old officer was subsequently fired by APD. Rolfe, who just sued to get his back, was released on $500,000 bond last month.
Rolfe’s attorney, Noah Pines, declined comment on Rolfe’s beach vacation. Howard, in his motion, says the bond order clearly states that Rolfe is only allowed to leave home for medical, legal or work-related appointments.
“Thus, (the) Defendant has clearly shown that he will not abide by the conditions of bond imposed by the Court,” the motion states.
The DA was notified Monday about the trip by another of Rolfe’s lawyers. It’s not known if he’s still in Florida.
“It hurts,” Brooks’ wife, Tomika Miller, said Wednesday. “And I feel something should be done.”
Attorney Chris Stewart, who represents Brooks’ family, said he expects Rolfe’s attorneys will parse the bond order, arguing their client wasn’t explicitly forbidden from leaving the state. One of the conditions of Rolfe’s bond require him to abide by a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
“The ankle monitor is linked to his home address, where (Fulton Superior Court) Judge (Jane) Barwick I’m sure assumed he’d be staying the entire time,” Stewart said. “I can’t think of any case, ever, where an officer just left the state for vacation.”
Judge Barwick said her decision to grant bond was based on her belief that Rolfe was not a flight risk and posed no significant threat of committing a crime or intimidating witnesses after being released from custody.
“That’s not a flight risk,” said Justin Miller, Stewart’s co-counsel, said Wednesday. “That’s flight.”