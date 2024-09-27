Crime & Public Safety

Stalled car on I-75 in Atlanta leads to fatal 7-car pileup

A fatal seven-car pileup on I-75 South shut down all lanes of the interstate in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A fatal seven-car pileup on I-75 South shut down all lanes of the interstate in Atlanta on Friday afternoon.
By
0 minutes ago

One person is dead and six are injured after a stalled Pontiac on I-75 South in Atlanta led multiple vehicles to abruptly slow down, causing a chain reaction Friday afternoon that resulted in a seven-car wreck, authorities said.

State troopers were called to the scene on the interstate just past Howell Mill Road around 1:30 p.m., according to a Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman. The wreck involved a mixture of cars and trucks all traveling in the same lane just before I-75 merges with I-85 in Midtown.

Traffic began to suddenly divert around a disabled Pontiac and stop abruptly on the interstate, the GSP spokeswoman said. The sudden slow traffic led two Freightliner utility trucks to hit a Ford Transit van, which piled into a Hyundai sedan, a Toyota Corolla and an Audi A4, according to GSP.

One of the Freightliner trucks steered left at the initial impact with the Ford van and overturned, the spokeswoman said. The Toyota also flipped and its driver was fatally injured, per GSP. That person’s name has not been released. The six other drivers involved were all taken to the hospital.

Investigators from GSP and the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office were called to the scene to investigate. The incident added an extra layer of chaos to a day when emergency responders and work crews were busy with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

The fatal crash investigation shut down all lanes of I-75 South, cutting off a major transportation artery at a time when Gov. Brian Kemp said critical resources were being relocated from North Georgia to the southern regions of the state that were clobbered by Helene. Both Freightliner trucks involved in the crash were bucket trucks that are commonly used by utility companies to work on trees and power lines.

Officials have not said if the crash created delays in moving equipment, resources and manpower to South Georgia.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Helene kills at least 15, including 4 children, in Georgia20m ago
‘Just a chaotic mess.’ Helene brought deadly damage to Augusta area 2h ago
Murder suspect on the run in Atlanta after escaping from Grady detention2h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 11 dead, flooding widespread, over 1 million without power
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents