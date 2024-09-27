Stalled car on I-75 in Atlanta leads to fatal 7-car pileup

One person is dead and six are injured after a stalled Pontiac on I-75 South in Atlanta led multiple vehicles to abruptly slow down, causing a chain reaction Friday afternoon that resulted in a seven-car wreck, authorities said.

State troopers were called to the scene on the interstate just past Howell Mill Road around 1:30 p.m., according to a Georgia State Patrol spokeswoman. The wreck involved a mixture of cars and trucks all traveling in the same lane just before I-75 merges with I-85 in Midtown.

Traffic began to suddenly divert around a disabled Pontiac and stop abruptly on the interstate, the GSP spokeswoman said. The sudden slow traffic led two Freightliner utility trucks to hit a Ford Transit van, which piled into a Hyundai sedan, a Toyota Corolla and an Audi A4, according to GSP.