Spalding sheriff’s deputy killed by falling tree while driving on Ga. 16

Deputy Jamie Reynolds was traveling east on Ga. 16 just east of Shoal Creek Road around 5:30 a.m. when the tree crushed the passenger side of the vehicle, killing Reynolds instantly, Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.

Reynolds began his law enforcement career in 1995 and joined the Spalding sheriff’s office last year, according to the department. His most recent assignment was in the Office of Professional Standards working with state certifications, national accreditations and grant writing. He also worked weekend shifts at the county jail.