Spalding sheriff’s deputy killed by falling tree while driving on Ga. 16

A Spalding County sheriff’s deputy has died after a large pine tree fell on his vehicle while he was driving on Ga. 16 Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office announced.
Deputy Jamie Reynolds was traveling east on Ga. 16 just east of Shoal Creek Road around 5:30 a.m. when the tree crushed the passenger side of the vehicle, killing Reynolds instantly, Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement.
Reynolds began his law enforcement career in 1995 and joined the Spalding sheriff’s office last year, according to the department. His most recent assignment was in the Office of Professional Standards working with state certifications, national accreditations and grant writing. He also worked weekend shifts at the county jail.
“He was a great guy who lived his family, had a deep faith, worked hard and always brought you solutions, not problems,” Dix said in a statement. “The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office will be working with Jamie’s family, supporting them and walking through this with them over the next few days.”
Dix said Gov. Brian Kemp, Georgia State Patrol Col. Chris Wright and Rep. Karen Mathiak had been in contact with the department.
No other details about the incident were released.
