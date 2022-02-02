Spalding County deputy fired after being accused of sexual misconduct

Dix said he fired Lumpkin on Tuesday, when he was booked before posting bond, according to the release. Overnight, Lumpkin was arrested again and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. He was being held at the Spalding County Jail, according to the release.

“Every employee that works at the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office knows that both their on-duty behavior and their off-duty behavior affects the way that the public views us not just us locally, but our entire profession nationwide,” Dix said in the release. “The citizens we serve and my employees both expect and deserve better than what Lumpkin has demonstrated. As the agency head, if I don’t hold my people accountable, I lose the respect of the citizens I’m elected to serve, and I also lose the respect of my employees that work hard to make this community better.”