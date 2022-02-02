BREAKING: Middle Georgia sheriff charged with sexual battery in Cobb

The sheriff of Bleckley County in Middle Georgia has been charged with sexual battery after an alleged incident at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly, Cobb County police said Wednesday.
According to investigators, the alleged incident happened Jan. 18 at the Galleria Parkway hotel and was reported to police the following day.
After interviewing multiple witnesses, an arrest warrant was obtained Friday for Sheriff Kristopher Coody, police said.
Coody was not in custody late Wednesday.
No further details were released.
Bleckley County is southeast of Macon, about 120 miles south of downtown Atlanta. According to Coody’s LinkedIn profile, he has served as sheriff since January 2017.
