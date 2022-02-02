Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Middle Georgia sheriff charged with sexual battery in Cobb

Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody has been accused of sexual battery in Cobb County, according to police. (Photo: Bleckley County)

Credit: Bleckley County

caption arrowCaption
Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody has been accused of sexual battery in Cobb County, according to police. (Photo: Bleckley County)

Credit: Bleckley County

Credit: Bleckley County

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 5 minutes ago

The sheriff of Bleckley County in Middle Georgia has been charged with sexual battery after an alleged incident at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly, Cobb County police said Wednesday.

According to investigators, the alleged incident happened Jan. 18 at the Galleria Parkway hotel and was reported to police the following day.

After interviewing multiple witnesses, an arrest warrant was obtained Friday for Sheriff Kristopher Coody, police said.

Coody was not in custody late Wednesday.

No further details were released.

Bleckley County is southeast of Macon, about 120 miles south of downtown Atlanta. According to Coody’s LinkedIn profile, he has served as sheriff since January 2017.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Alexis Stevens on twitter

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
BREAKING: Shooting reported at SW Atlanta apartment complex
35m ago
Selfie-taking Duluth man pleads to Jan. 6 charge
3h ago
21 families displaced by fire at DeKalb apartment complex
8h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top