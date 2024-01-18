South Georgia police shoot at vehicle during pursuit, GBI says

“As the driver of the Dodge Challenger attempted to flee from the area, he drove towards an officer and two civilian witnesses standing nearby before making a U-turn to attempt to escape,” the GBI said. “During the encounter, one officer fired multiple shots, hitting the Dodge Challenger.”

Soon after, an officer blocked the vehicle’s path and the driver surrendered without incident. No one was injured during the incident. The GBI did not say if the minor in the vehicle was arrested. Their identities were not released and officials have not said what charges they are facing.

Sunday’s incident was the first officer-involved shooting the state agency has been asked to investigate in 2024.

It’s not the first officer-involved shooting of the year, however. Gwinnett police said officers on Jan. 16 shot a man after he fired at them, but said GBI was not asked to investigate because the man’s injuries were not life threatening. The police department’s deadly force investigative team will handle that investigation.

At this point last year, the GBI had opened investigations into five officer-involved shootings.

Anyone with information on the Hahira case is asked to call the GBI, which will conduct a probe into the shooting before turning over those findings to the Lowndes County District Attorney’s Office for review.

