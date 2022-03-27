South Fulton police investigate apparent murder-suicide in SW Atlanta

A woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in southwest Atlanta this weekend. The suspect, still in the residence, took his own life.
South Fulton police responded to a call Saturday night about a person dead inside a residence on the 3400 block of Sable Chase Lane. Inside, they found Teante Jones, 30, who was reported missing out of the Fairburn Police Department’s jurisdiction.
A suspect was discovered barricaded in the attic. South Metro Regional SWAT was called in to try and get the suspect out.
After crisis negotiators initiated contact with the suspect, the man refused to surrender. He was found dead after a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The man was identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Southern.
The South Fulton Police Department continues to investigate. The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.
