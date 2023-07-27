South Fulton police help arrest multiple murder suspects in 24-hour period

Two men wanted on murder charges and a woman accused of vehicular homicide were arrested in a flurry of police activity in southern Fulton County between Wednesday and Thursday, authorities said.

On Thursday, the South Metro SWAT unit captured 20-year-old Jnecos Steele-Austin at a home in College Park, South Fulton police said. Steele-Austin was wanted on multiple warrants out of Atlanta charging him with murder and aggravated assault.

The day before, multiple felony arrests were made by South Fulton officers during a crime suppression detail, the department said. Among those arrested were Derek Pikes, who was wanted on murder charges out of Illinois, and Tina Morris, who is facing charges of vehicular homicide.

Officials did not provide further details about any of the cases. Steele-Austin also has an open case in Fulton in which he is charged with nine felony entering auto counts.