BreakingNews
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case

South Fulton police help arrest multiple murder suspects in 24-hour period

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By
24 minutes ago
X

Two men wanted on murder charges and a woman accused of vehicular homicide were arrested in a flurry of police activity in southern Fulton County between Wednesday and Thursday, authorities said.

On Thursday, the South Metro SWAT unit captured 20-year-old Jnecos Steele-Austin at a home in College Park, South Fulton police said. Steele-Austin was wanted on multiple warrants out of Atlanta charging him with murder and aggravated assault.

The day before, multiple felony arrests were made by South Fulton officers during a crime suppression detail, the department said. Among those arrested were Derek Pikes, who was wanted on murder charges out of Illinois, and Tina Morris, who is facing charges of vehicular homicide.

Officials did not provide further details about any of the cases. Steele-Austin also has an open case in Fulton in which he is charged with nine felony entering auto counts.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

FBI, local agencies search Newton County property for woman missing since 20161h ago

Credit: AP

Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents...
4m ago

Credit: NewsChopper2

BREAKING: 2 fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
31m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Vogtle unit nearly complete, but ratepayer shocks still loom
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

First Vogtle unit nearly complete, but ratepayer shocks still loom
1h ago

Cobb adjusts school schedule for 2024 solar eclipse. Will other districts?
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Man indicted, accused of setting off pipe bomb, stealing from DeKalb bank
4m ago
BREAKING: 2 fatally shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
31m ago
Former hotel clerk gets 15-year prison sentence for human trafficking
52m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How watch livestream Thursday of 70th anniversary of Korean Armistice Day
13h ago
Pickle peace? Tennis, pickleball ready for a handshake over the net
12h ago
Subscriber event: Watch a recording of Braves Report podcast today
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top