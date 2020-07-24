BREAKING: 2 shot to death in northwest Atlanta

Two people were shot and killed early Friday when gunfire erupted in northwest Atlanta’s Vine City neighborhood, authorities said.
The shooting occurred about 2:15 a.m. outside several homes along Sunset Avenue, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Few details have been released, but family members of one of the victims told the news station he was a recent high school graduate. Several relatives could be seen crying and consoling one another in the street as investigators spoke with witnesses and collected shell casings from the scene.
Several witnesses said a third person may have also been shot, but that person is expected to survive, Channel 2 reported.
Police have not released the descriptions of any suspects in the fatal shooting.
