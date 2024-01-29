Social media post leads to murder of ‘friend,’ life sentence in Douglas County

Witnesses told officers that Mason arrived at the complex parking lot with his girlfriend a few minutes before the shooting and started speaking with the victim. Prosecutors said the conversation became heated over a social media post that claimed Mason was “a rat.”

“As things escalated verbally, Mason shot the victim, who was unarmed, in the neck,” the DA’s office said. “(He) fired his weapon knowing that there was a minor child present.”

According to prosecutors, witnesses identified Mason and testified to watching him shoot Brown. Mason drove away after the gunfire and was arrested days later in Alabama. He was eventually booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Mason called Brown his “best friend,” though he never took responsibility for the shooting, the DA’s office said.

“It’s difficult to understand how two young men who were friends would let a social media post lead to the murder of one,” Douglas County District Attorney Dalia Racine said in a statement. “Too often we see people mistake the recklessness of the virtual world for the permanence of consequences in the real world. Unfortunately, the wakeup call, like in this case, can be disastrous and devastating to our families and our communities.”

A jury found Mason guilty of two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the third degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a first-offender probationer, prosecutors said.

His girlfriend was also arrested in connection to the shooting and faced one count of party to a crime of murder. However, she agreed to testify and pleaded guilty to a charge of hindering the apprehension of a criminal, the DA’s office said. Her sentencing will be announced at a later date.