2 charged in Douglasville man’s shooting death

Authorities have charged two people in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old earlier this month during an argument at a Douglasville apartment complex.
Police were called to the Ravenswood Apartments just before 10 p.m. Nov. 6 and discovered Cha’leb Christopher Brown had been shot and killed, Douglasville police spokesman Maj. J.R. Davidson said.
An investigation into the shooting led to the arrests of two suspects. They were identified Thursday as 24-year-old Malik Jeremiah Mason and 31-year-old Destiny Bianca Henry, both of Douglasville.
Mason was arrested Tuesday on a murder charge and Henry was taken into custody a week earlier, online jail records show. She faces one count of party to a crime of murder, but police say additional charges are pending.
Davidson said the suspects and victim knew each other and that the shooting was not random.
“There was a dispute, but I can’t really get into what the dispute was about because it’s still an open case,” he told AJC.com.
Both Mason and Henry remain held at the Douglas County Jail without bond, records show. Brown’s funeral will be held Friday afternoon at the Willie A. Watkins funeral home in Douglasville , according to his online obituary.
