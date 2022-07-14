ajc logo
Smyrna homicide suspect dies in police custody in Arizona

Terrill Anton Jones was identified by Smyrna police as a suspect in the May 16 shooting death of Michael Ezzard Jr. Jones died Monday in Tucson, Arizona, while in police custody.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

A man wanted in a Smyrna homicide died Monday in Arizona as local police officers attempted to take him into custody, authorities said.

A task force comprised of Tucson-area law enforcement agencies is investigating the in-custody death of Terrill Anton Jones, who was wanted by Smyrna police in the May 16 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Michael Ezzard Jr. Ezzard’s killing was captured on surveillance footage recorded at a shopping center on Roswell Street.

Jones died Monday during an encounter with police in South Tucson, about seven miles north of the Tucson International Airport. According to Smyrna police, officers with the South Tucson Police Department were attempting to take him into custody.

No further details were released about Jones’ death, which is being investigated by the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team. Witnesses told local NBC affiliate KVOA the man was darting into traffic and behaving erratically before officers tried to detain him.

With his death, Smyrna police consider their homicide case closed, according to a news release.

Surveillance footage released after the Smyrna shooting showed Ezzard talking with two people while standing outside a store in the Five Points Shopping Center. A gunman is then seen running up to the victim from behind. He appeared to point the gun at Ezzard’s head and wrestle him to the ground before shooting.

Michael Ezzard Jr., 22, was shot and killed Monday night outside a Smyrna shopping center in the 1600 block of Roswell Street.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Investigators initially released photos of two suspects, the gunman and a getaway driver, but a Smyrna police spokesman said the investigation was eventually focused solely on Jones. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, as well as possessing a gun as a felon and during the commission of a felony.

No motive was released in Ezzard’s death.

At the time of the May killing, Jones had been out of prison for less than a year. Jones had prior convictions for marijuana and cocaine distribution, along with crossing guard lines with weapons or drugs and having items prohibited for inmates, and served two stints in prison, Georgia prison records show.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Follow Chelsea Prince on twitter

Chelsea Prince is reporter and coach on the breaking news team.

