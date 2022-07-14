Smyrna homicide suspect dies in police custody in Arizona

Surveillance footage released after the Smyrna shooting showed Ezzard talking with two people while standing outside a store in the Five Points Shopping Center. A gunman is then seen running up to the victim from behind. He appeared to point the gun at Ezzard’s head and wrestle him to the ground before shooting.

Investigators initially released photos of two suspects, the gunman and a getaway driver, but a Smyrna police spokesman said the investigation was eventually focused solely on Jones. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault, as well as possessing a gun as a felon and during the commission of a felony.

No motive was released in Ezzard’s death.

At the time of the May killing, Jones had been out of prison for less than a year. Jones had prior convictions for marijuana and cocaine distribution, along with crossing guard lines with weapons or drugs and having items prohibited for inmates, and served two stints in prison, Georgia prison records show.

