Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies
Police: Already a felon, suspect in Smyrna murder remains on the run

Terrill Anton Jones is accused of killing a man in May, according to Smyrna police.

Credit: Smyrna police photos

Terrill Anton Jones is accused of killing a man in May, according to Smyrna police.

Credit: Smyrna police photos

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Smyrna investigators now believe they know who shot and killed a 22-year-old man in May. But they haven’t been able to locate the suspected killer.

On May 16 shortly before 10 p.m., Michael Ezzard Jr. was shot to death in the 1600 block of Roswell Street, police previously said.

Surveillance footage released after the shooting showed Ezzard talking with two people while standing outside a store in a shopping center. The suspect is then seen running up to the victim from behind, gun in hand. He appeared to point the gun at Ezzard’s head and wrestle him to the ground before shooting.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Terrill Anton Jones, charging him with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Smyrna police Lt. Louis Defense said Thursday. But Jones is not yet in custody.

“Investigators are seeking the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of Mr. Jones as he may be hiding in the East Atlanta or DeKalb County area,” Defense said in an emailed statement. “Mr. Jones should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.”

Michael Ezzard Jr., 22, was shot and killed Monday night outside a Smyrna shopping center in the 1600 block of Roswell Street.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

After the shooting, investigators said there were possibly two suspects, including an alleged getaway driver. On Thursday, Defense said the homicide investigation is focused solely on Jones.

“He did not deserve this,” Ezzard’s tearful mother, Angela Jones, told Channel 2 Action News after his death. “If you know anything, anybody, any small detail, please come forward.”

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, Jones was released from prison in June 2021 after serving just under two years. He also served about four months in 2010, records show. Jones has prior convictions for marijuana and cocaine distribution, along with crossing guard lines with weapons or drugs and having items prohibited for inmates.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website at atlantapolicefoundation.org.

