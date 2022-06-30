Police: Already a felon, suspect in Smyrna murder remains on the run

On May 16 shortly before 10 p.m., Michael Ezzard Jr. was shot to death in the 1600 block of Roswell Street, police previously said.

Surveillance footage released after the shooting showed Ezzard talking with two people while standing outside a store in a shopping center. The suspect is then seen running up to the victim from behind, gun in hand. He appeared to point the gun at Ezzard’s head and wrestle him to the ground before shooting.