Smyrna police seek help identifying 2 suspects in fatal shooting

Police in Smyrna need the public’s help identifying two suspects after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night.
Smyrna officers responded to the 1600 block of Roswell Street just before 10 p.m., a news release states. When they arrived, they found Michael Ezzard Jr. with a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the Smyrna man was shot by a man who fled the scene in a gray Honda sedan driven by a woman. They were last seen driving west on Hawthorne Avenue, according to the release.
Police said the alleged shooter should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
