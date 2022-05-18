BreakingNews
Fulton commissioner suing colleagues; candidate alleges smear campaign
ajc logo
X

Smyrna police seek help identifying 2 suspects in fatal shooting

Smyrna police need help identifying the people they believe are responsible for a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man Monday night.

Credit: Henri Hollis

caption arrowCaption
Smyrna police need help identifying the people they believe are responsible for a shooting that killed a 22-year-old man Monday night.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Police in Smyrna need the public’s help identifying two suspects after a 22-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night.

Smyrna officers responded to the 1600 block of Roswell Street just before 10 p.m., a news release states. When they arrived, they found Michael Ezzard Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the Smyrna man was shot by a man who fled the scene in a gray Honda sedan driven by a woman. They were last seen driving west on Hawthorne Avenue, according to the release.

caption arrowCaption
Smyrna police are asking the public for help identifying the vehicle and person seen in these photos.

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Smyrna police are asking the public for help identifying the vehicle and person seen in these photos.

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

caption arrowCaption
Smyrna police are asking the public for help identifying the vehicle and person seen in these photos.

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Credit: Smyrna Police Department

Police said the alleged shooter should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911 or the Smyrna Police Department at 770-434-6666. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting tips to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-(TIPS)8477 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
GBI: Suwanee man with gun shot, seriously injured by Rockdale deputies
8m ago
Taco Bell employee considered person of interest in shooting that injured teens
18m ago
Warrant: Man fired ‘aimlessly’ into DeKalb condo during shooting that killed 3
57m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top