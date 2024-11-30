Small Business Saturday brings out local mom-and-pops to the Atlanta Beltline

Credit: (Erin Sintos/Atlanta Beltline) Credit: (Erin Sintos/Atlanta Beltline)

“Big corporations get a big big focus on Black Friday, so Small Business Saturday is a push to remind our communities and neighborhoods about the small businesses, mom and pops, because they’re really the soul of our city in Atlanta” said Kara Lively, director of economic development for Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage people to shop at small businesses during the holidays as major retail chains drive foot traffic to their stores on Black Friday. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution the following year designating the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.

“I like the concentration of small business support being on one day that people can remember, and the fact that it’s nationally supported by the Small Business Administration,” said Amichi Bertrand, director of the Atlanta Indie Market.

Atlanta Indie Market sets up on the Beltline every second Saturday of the month with local vendors, games, buskers and music.

“It’s not just, ‘Hey pop your tent up and go sell stuff,’ but we’re going to create an atmosphere that helps create this into a marketplace,” Bertrand said.

Credit: Erin Sintos Credit: Erin Sintos

Small business owners say local markets such as these are essential to their business, especially as the economy has made it more difficult to afford supplies and ingredients, and as such, turn a profit.

“This year has been slower than others, whether it be because of the economy, or the election, or a combination of both,” said Steven Crews, owner of Wildman Woodburning.

Crews sells over 100 different coasters featuring wood burning art depicting famous characters and lines from fandoms including “Harry Potter,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Lord of the Rings.” Wood burning art, or pyrography, is made by decorating wood with burn marks using a heated pen-like tool.

He is hoping that business will pick up for the holidays as people shop for presents, and Small Business Saturday raises more awareness for mom-and-pop shops like his.

“[Small Business Saturday] has became a more prevalent thing over the years [and it helps] get my business out there for people to see, especially this time of year at the end of the holidays,” he said.

Louis Deas, 35, called it a “dream come true” to become a part of the Atlanta Beltline Marketplace.

Deas began his snack business Try Deas and Other Treats with two friends from Dunwoody High School in 2019. They sell different flavored nuts including cinnamon sugar cashews, red velvet cake cashews and raspberry spice pecans.

“We are Georgia-grown, Atlanta-based, so we’re proud being Georgia boys,” he said. “Atlanta is a place of innovation. You can be whatever you want to be here.”