Breaking: Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, a loyalist who would aid effort to upend law enforcement
Crime & Public Safety
Crime & Public Safety

Small Business Saturday brings out local mom-and-pops to the Atlanta Beltline

Local businesses set up along the Beltline Saturday to sell merchandise varying from red velvet pecans, wood burning art to customized bandanas for dogs
Vine & Olive is one of 14 small businesses part of the Atlanta Beltline Marketplace, and offers over 40 flavors of olive oils and balsamic vinegars.

Credit: Erin Sintos/Atlanta Beltline

Credit: Erin Sintos/Atlanta Beltline

Vine & Olive is one of 14 small businesses part of the Atlanta Beltline Marketplace, and offers over 40 flavors of olive oils and balsamic vinegars. (Erin Sintos/Atlanta Beltline)
By
1 hour ago

As large retail chains kick off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday, small businesses in Atlanta attempted to do the same with Small Business Saturday.

Atlanta Beltline Marketplace, which offers commercial space to small businesses on the Atlanta Beltline, partnered with Atlanta Indie Market to feature over 30 small businesses across three different locations on the Beltline Saturday.

Joggers and walkers along the 22-mile loop stopped by markets at the John Lewis Freedom Parkway Bridge, Pittsburgh Yards and Adair Park at Allene Avenue to browse items varying from homemade hot sauces, dog bandanas to wood burning art. Music played in the background as buskers played the drums and sousaphone, kids played games on the grass and vendors gave out free samples of red velvet flavored pecans and raspberry balsamic vinegar.

Atlanta Burns sells its homemade gourmet hot sauces at the Atlanta Beltline on Small Business Saturday. (Erin Sintos/Atlanta Beltline)

Credit: (Erin Sintos/Atlanta Beltline)

icon to expand image

Credit: (Erin Sintos/Atlanta Beltline)

“Big corporations get a big big focus on Black Friday, so Small Business Saturday is a push to remind our communities and neighborhoods about the small businesses, mom and pops, because they’re really the soul of our city in Atlanta” said Kara Lively, director of economic development for Atlanta Beltline, Inc.

Small Business Saturday was founded by American Express in 2010 to encourage people to shop at small businesses during the holidays as major retail chains drive foot traffic to their stores on Black Friday. The U.S. Senate passed a resolution the following year designating the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday.

“I like the concentration of small business support being on one day that people can remember, and the fact that it’s nationally supported by the Small Business Administration,” said Amichi Bertrand, director of the Atlanta Indie Market.

Atlanta Indie Market sets up on the Beltline every second Saturday of the month with local vendors, games, buskers and music.

“It’s not just, ‘Hey pop your tent up and go sell stuff,’ but we’re going to create an atmosphere that helps create this into a marketplace,” Bertrand said.

Atlanta Beltline Marketplace partners with Atlanta Indie Market for Small Business Saturday at three different locations along the Beltline, including under the John Lewis Freedom Parkway Bridge. (Erin Sintos/Atlanta Beltline)

Credit: Erin Sintos

icon to expand image

Credit: Erin Sintos

Small business owners say local markets such as these are essential to their business, especially as the economy has made it more difficult to afford supplies and ingredients, and as such, turn a profit.

“This year has been slower than others, whether it be because of the economy, or the election, or a combination of both,” said Steven Crews, owner of Wildman Woodburning.

Crews sells over 100 different coasters featuring wood burning art depicting famous characters and lines from fandoms including “Harry Potter,” “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Lord of the Rings.” Wood burning art, or pyrography, is made by decorating wood with burn marks using a heated pen-like tool.

He is hoping that business will pick up for the holidays as people shop for presents, and Small Business Saturday raises more awareness for mom-and-pop shops like his.

“[Small Business Saturday] has became a more prevalent thing over the years [and it helps] get my business out there for people to see, especially this time of year at the end of the holidays,” he said.

Louis Deas, 35, called it a “dream come true” to become a part of the Atlanta Beltline Marketplace.

Deas began his snack business Try Deas and Other Treats with two friends from Dunwoody High School in 2019. They sell different flavored nuts including cinnamon sugar cashews, red velvet cake cashews and raspberry spice pecans.

“We are Georgia-grown, Atlanta-based, so we’re proud being Georgia boys,” he said. “Atlanta is a place of innovation. You can be whatever you want to be here.”

About the Author

Follow Ashley Ahn on twitter

Ashley Ahn is a reporter on the breaking news team for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Support is a verb: Make shopping small a lifestyle
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Why retailers still see Black Friday as the high point of the holiday shopping season
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Black Friday: What time do stores open?
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

What stores are open on Thanksgiving? Not many since most stay closed to prepare for...
The Latest
Placeholder Image
2 taken to hospital after house fire in Fayetteville
Alcohol suspected in fatal head-on crash in Lawrenceville
Man shot to death in Clayton County minutes before Thanksgiving
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips