Skeletal remains found at apartments near Kennesaw State

Human remains were found Monday on the property of an apartment complex not far from Kennesaw State University, kicking off a police investigation that is still in its early stages.

A caller reported skeletal remains on the grounds of the Hawthorne at Kennesaw apartments on George Busbee Parkway just after noon, a Kennesaw police spokesman said. Authorities said the person who found the body was picking berries in the area when they stumbled upon the remains, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Officers and detectives at the scene confirmed the remains are human, but police did not share any further information about the condition of the body or a possible cause of death.