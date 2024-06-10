Breaking: Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, taken into custody
Skeletal remains found at apartments near Kennesaw State

Kennesaw Police as well as the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating after a human skeleton was found. The skeleton was discovered across from the Camden Shiloh apartments behind a power station. Monday, June 10, 2024 (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Updated 16 minutes ago

Human remains were found Monday on the property of an apartment complex not far from Kennesaw State University, kicking off a police investigation that is still in its early stages.

A caller reported skeletal remains on the grounds of the Hawthorne at Kennesaw apartments on George Busbee Parkway just after noon, a Kennesaw police spokesman said. Authorities said the person who found the body was picking berries in the area when they stumbled upon the remains, Channel 2 Action News reported.

Officers and detectives at the scene confirmed the remains are human, but police did not share any further information about the condition of the body or a possible cause of death.

Officials did not say if the death involved foul play.

“There are limited details available, as we are at the beginning of the investigation,” the police spokesman said.

The apartment complex is less than a mile from KSU. The Hawthorne is located across I-75 from the university but is easily accessed by Frey Road, which travels under the interstate.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

