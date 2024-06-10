Skeletal remains found at apartments near Kennesaw State

Human remains were found Monday on the property of an apartment complex not far from Kennesaw State University, kicking off a police investigation that is still in its early stages.
A caller reported skeletal remains on the grounds of the Hawthorne at Kennesaw apartments on George Busbee Parkway just after noon, a Kennesaw police spokesman said. Authorities said the person who found the body was picking berries in the area when they stumbled upon the remains, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Officers and detectives at the scene confirmed the remains are human, but police did not share any further information about the condition of the body or a possible cause of death.
Officials did not say if the death involved foul play.
“There are limited details available, as we are at the beginning of the investigation,” the police spokesman said.
The apartment complex is less than a mile from KSU. The Hawthorne is located across I-75 from the university but is easily accessed by Frey Road, which travels under the interstate.
