Several children with minor injuries in DeKalb school bus crash

A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning that left several children with minor injuries, officials said.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department got the call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of River Road, near County Line-Ellenwood Library, according to Capt. Jaeson Daniels. A vehicle was also involved in the crash.

The bus, which is now wedged in a ditch on the side of the road, was heading to Salem Middle School, located roughly six miles away, Channel 2 Action News reported.