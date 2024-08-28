Breaking: Several children with minor injuries in DeKalb school bus crash
Several children with minor injuries in DeKalb school bus crash

A passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash, officials said.

A passenger vehicle was also involved in the crash, officials said.
By
19 minutes ago

A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning that left several children with minor injuries, officials said.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department got the call about the crash around 8:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of River Road, near County Line-Ellenwood Library, according to Capt. Jaeson Daniels. A vehicle was also involved in the crash.

The bus, which is now wedged in a ditch on the side of the road, was heading to Salem Middle School, located roughly six miles away, Channel 2 Action News reported.

The children reported minor injuries, and one person in the car had a minor leg injury, Daniels said.

The number of children aboard the bus has not been shared.

No other details, including what led to the crash or if any charges are pending, have been released.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

Lexi Baker is a breaking news intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She graduated from the University of Virginia in 2024.

