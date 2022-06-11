Second arrest made in deadly 2021 shooting on Ga. 400

A second man accused of gunning down a grandfather on Ga. 400 last year was arrested Friday.
Mayco Rodrique was shot as he rode in a friend’s car on May 17, 2021, investigators said. The 37-year-old father of six and grandfather of two died from his injuries when a bullet entered his back and struck his heart, his family said.
Edmund Belford Gibson III, 38, now faces charges in the fatal shooting. Fugitive officers from the Atlanta Police Department arrested Gibson without incident in Sandy Springs on Friday, a department news release said.
He was charged with murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, criminal attempt to commit murder and discharge of firearms on or near public highway or street.
Eric Lee Gibson, another suspect in the case, was also taken into custody Friday on the same charges. Police said the 35-year-old man turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail.
Both men remained locked up there Saturday, according to online booking records. Neither suspect’s bond had been set yet.
Investigators did not reveal a motive in announcing the two men’s arrests. The shooting was part of an alarming, and oftentimes deadly, trend involving both drivers and passengers being shot on metro Atlanta interstates and roads last year.
Police were called to the Buford Highway Connector near Sidney Marcus Boulevard early the morning of the shooting. There, they found Rodrique suffering from a gunshot wound after someone in another vehicle fired shots, police said.
Rodrique was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Credit: Family photo
Credit: Family photo
