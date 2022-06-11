Second arrest made in deadly 2021 shooting on Ga. 400

Both men remained locked up there Saturday, according to online booking records. Neither suspect’s bond had been set yet.

Investigators did not reveal a motive in announcing the two men’s arrests. The shooting was part of an alarming, and oftentimes deadly, trend involving both drivers and passengers being shot on metro Atlanta interstates and roads last year.

Police were called to the Buford Highway Connector near Sidney Marcus Boulevard early the morning of the shooting. There, they found Rodrique suffering from a gunshot wound after someone in another vehicle fired shots, police said.

Rodrique was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.