Police arrest suspect accused of killing grandfather in Ga. 400 shooting

Mayco Rodrique was shot as he rode in a friend’s car on May 17, 2021, investigators said. The father of six and grandfather of two died from his injuries when a bullet entered his back and struck his heart, his family said. Rodrique was 37.

“It was a complete shock,” Kanika Rodrique, his wife of 16 years, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after his death. “He was enjoying life and someone stole that from him. And I’m really upset and angry. What the person who did this does not know is that he stole not only his life but all of the love that we were receiving from him.”