ajc logo
X

Passenger dies after being shot while traveling on Ga. 400

A man died early Monday after being shot inside a vehicle on Ga. 400, Atlanta police said.
A man died early Monday after being shot inside a vehicle on Ga. 400, Atlanta police said.

Credit: File Photo

Credit: File Photo

News | 1 hour ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A man was killed early Monday when he was shot inside a vehicle traveling on Ga. 400, Atlanta police said.

It was the sixth deadly shooting on metro Atlanta highways this year, according to police.

ExploreShootings on metro Atlanta roadways this year have killed 6, injured others

Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the Buford Highway Connector and Sidney Marcus Boulevard on a report of a person shot, Atlanta police said. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the man was a passenger in a car traveling on Ga. 400 when someone in another vehicle fired shots, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but died from his injuries. The man’s name was not released late Monday morning pending notification of family members, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

At least 19 shootings have occurred on metro Atlanta highways and roads so far this year, according to police. Investigators believe many, but not all, have been the result of road rage.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top