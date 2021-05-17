Passenger dies after being shot while traveling on Ga. 400

A man was killed early Monday when he was shot inside a vehicle traveling on Ga. 400, Atlanta police said.
It was the sixth deadly shooting on metro Atlanta highways this year, according to police.
Around 1:30 a.m., officers were called to the Buford Highway Connector and Sidney Marcus Boulevard on a report of a person shot, Atlanta police said. Officers found a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Investigators believe the man was a passenger in a car traveling on Ga. 400 when someone in another vehicle fired shots, police said. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, but died from his injuries. The man’s name was not released late Monday morning pending notification of family members, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said.
The investigation into the shooting continues.
At least 19 shootings have occurred on metro Atlanta highways and roads so far this year, according to police. Investigators believe many, but not all, have been the result of road rage.