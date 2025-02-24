Rudy Giuliani pays Fulton election workers, ending defamation case

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has “fully satisfied” a $148 million judgment awarded to two Fulton County election workers whom he falsely accused of ballot fraud in the aftermath of Georgia’s 2020 election, an attorney for the women said in a court filing Monday.

Giuliani settled with the mother and daughter ahead of trial last month in a deal that allowed him to keep his homes and personal belongings in return for compensation and a promise to never defame them again, The Associated Press previously reported.

The election workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, had been seeking all of Giuliani’s property as part of the defamation judgment against him. On Monday, the plaintiffs’ attorney, Aaron Nathan, wrote that Giuliani had “fully satisfied the final judgment,” bringing an end to the lengthy saga.