ajc logo
X

Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog

Ronnie Harper, a Roswell firefighter, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter after police say he hit a woman in a crosswalk as she jogged.

Combined ShapeCaption
Ronnie Harper, a Roswell firefighter, was charged with second-degree vehicular manslaughter after police say he hit a woman in a crosswalk as she jogged.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago
The driver, a Roswell firefighter, was arrested on multiple charges, police say

A Roswell woman out for her morning jog earlier this month was seriously injured when she was hit by a truck and later died, leading to vehicular homicide charges against the driver, police said.

On July 13, Bonnie Abraham-Mikami was in a crosswalk on Old Alabama Road when a truck made a left turn from Market Boulevard and hit her, Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said. Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. and Abraham-Mikami was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

The driver of the truck, Ronnie Harper, remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Lupo said. Harper is facing charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield at a crosswalk, online jail records show. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail a week after the crash and released on $23,000 bond later the same day.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by the victim’s sister, Abraham-Mikami was fluent in Japanese and was a self-employed translator who worked in the legal field. She was also a single mother to two adult sons, ages 28 and 32, the fundraiser said.

Abraham-Mikami’s sister and the creator of the GoFundMe page, Rose Abraham, said the money would benefit her nephews as they navigate their mother’s final expenses. Because Abraham-Mikami was self-employed, she did not have health insurance, the page said.

Harper will be arraigned in a Sept. 13 hearing, online court documents show. According to his Facebook page and other court documents, he works with the Roswell Fire Department. Court records show that Harper and two other Roswell city employees are suing the city for unpaid benefits in a case that was filed in 2017 and remains active.

A spokesman for the Roswell Fire Department has not responded to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

Editors' Picks
Should Georgia continue to play Florida in Jacksonville? Do the math.
How the Braves are approaching the tight race to the finish line
It’s been a year. Who killed Katie Janness?
After mistake-filled inning, series finale slips away from Braves
After mistake-filled inning, series finale slips away from Braves
Protesters say DeKalb apartment complex poised to oust 200 residents
4h ago
The Latest
Atlanta police renew calls for information in unsolved homicides
1h ago
Clayton County man sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex trafficking, rape
3h ago
Cobb man accused of impersonating emergency response operator
3h ago
Featured
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Political divides in the U.S. seem deeper than ever, but one of the few shared sentiments right now from voters of all stripes is the desire for something different. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Credit: Brynn Anderson

AJC Poll of Georgia voters, July 2022: See the questions we asked and voter answers
12h ago
In Georgia Senate race, a historic faceoff between two Black men
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top