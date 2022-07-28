Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog

A Roswell woman out for her morning jog earlier this month was seriously injured when she was hit by a truck and later died, leading to vehicular homicide charges against the driver, police said.
On July 13, Bonnie Abraham-Mikami was in a crosswalk on Old Alabama Road when a truck made a left turn from Market Boulevard and hit her, Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said. Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. and Abraham-Mikami was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.
The driver of the truck, Ronnie Harper, remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Lupo said. Harper is facing charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield at a crosswalk, online jail records show. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail a week after the crash and released on $23,000 bond later the same day.
According to a GoFundMe page set up by the victim’s sister, Abraham-Mikami was fluent in Japanese and was a self-employed translator who worked in the legal field. She was also a single mother to two adult sons, ages 28 and 32, the fundraiser said.
Abraham-Mikami’s sister and the creator of the GoFundMe page, Rose Abraham, said the money would benefit her nephews as they navigate their mother’s final expenses. Because Abraham-Mikami was self-employed, she did not have health insurance, the page said.
Harper will be arraigned in a Sept. 13 hearing, online court documents show. According to his Facebook page and other court documents, he works with the Roswell Fire Department. Court records show that Harper and two other Roswell city employees are suing the city for unpaid benefits in a case that was filed in 2017 and remains active.
A spokesman for the Roswell Fire Department has not responded to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
