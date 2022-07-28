Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog

On July 13, Bonnie Abraham-Mikami was in a crosswalk on Old Alabama Road when a truck made a left turn from Market Boulevard and hit her, Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said. Officers responded to the crash around 9 a.m. and Abraham-Mikami was taken to the hospital, but she did not survive her injuries.

The driver of the truck, Ronnie Harper, remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Lupo said. Harper is facing charges of second-degree vehicular homicide and failure to yield at a crosswalk, online jail records show. He was booked into the Fulton County Jail a week after the crash and released on $23,000 bond later the same day.