Roswell murder suspect killed in confrontation with Colorado police

At about 2 a.m., police said he left the residence holding a rifle. At that point, a police officer and sheriff’s deputy fired, striking Perry, authorities said.

Perry was taken to a hospital but did not survive, the release said.

The officers were wearing body cameras, authorities confirmed, and the footage will be used in ongoing investigations. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Perry was also wanted in an October 2021 incident, when he allegedly punched a woman in the face during a fit of road rage brought on when she was too slow to move at a green light in Alpharetta. Police had warrants in that case for charges of battery, criminal trespass, aggressive driving and hit-and-run.