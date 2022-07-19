ajc logo
Roswell murder suspect killed in confrontation with Colorado police

Fabien Perry was wanted in the murder of his girlfriend, Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, on July 6 in Roswell.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

Fabien Perry was wanted in the murder of his girlfriend, Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, on July 6 in Roswell.

Credit: Roswell Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
8 minutes ago

A Roswell man wanted in the murder of his girlfriend earlier this month has died in an armed confrontation with police in Colorado, authorities said.

Fabien Perry, 27, allegedly shot and killed Johana Cabrales-Hernandez, 23, on July 6, according to Roswell police. He remained on the run until Monday, when the investigation led to Aurora, Colorado.

Roswell officials contacted the Aurora Police Department after discovering that Perry was at a home in the area of North Oswego Street, a news release states.

Perry was found just after noon in a residence with acquaintances, who were safely able to exit the home, a release from Aurora police said. A SWAT team instructed Perry to leave the home, but he refused.

Crisis negotiators communicated with the suspect for several hours to no avail, the department said. At nearly 10 p.m., officers said they heard gunfire from inside the home, and the suspect continued to fire rounds throughout the course of the night.

At about 2 a.m., police said he left the residence holding a rifle. At that point, a police officer and sheriff’s deputy fired, striking Perry, authorities said.

Perry was taken to a hospital but did not survive, the release said.

The officers were wearing body cameras, authorities confirmed, and the footage will be used in ongoing investigations. Both have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Perry was also wanted in an October 2021 incident, when he allegedly punched a woman in the face during a fit of road rage brought on when she was too slow to move at a green light in Alpharetta. Police had warrants in that case for charges of battery, criminal trespass, aggressive driving and hit-and-run.

