Roswell man, 82, charged with murder after reporting wife killed herself

Roswell detectives then arrested Bruce Miller, just one day after his wife was buried Tuesday.

Authorities are awaiting medical clearance before booking him into the Fulton County Jail.

According to her obituary, Judith Ann Schaefer Miller was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and graduated from high school in Rocky River, Ohio. She attended Hillsdale College in Michigan, where she sang in a female quartet and was on the archery team.

The couple had been married for 56 years.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.