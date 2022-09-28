BreakingNews
Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
Roswell man, 82, charged with murder after reporting wife killed herself

Crime & Public Safety
By Breaking News staff
44 minutes ago

An 82-year-old Roswell man who reported to police that his 80-year-old wife had killed herself is now in custody, charged in her murder.

Bruce Miller was arrested Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he called 911 and said his wife Judith had stabbed herself, according to a Roswell police news release. He is charged with murder, felony murder and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

He called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 15 and said he found his wife dead inside their home in the 900 block of Oakhaven Drive, police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said. Miller provided a statement to authorities at the time, saying Judith Miller’s stab wounds were self-inflicted.

However, based on the evidence found at the scene and the autopsy report, the Fulton County medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, police said.

While he could not provide specifics about the evidence, Lupo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution: “There were notable inconsistencies in the testimony provided by Bruce Miller that did not match up with further investigative findings.”

Roswell detectives then arrested Bruce Miller, just one day after his wife was buried Tuesday.

ExplorePolice ID son as suspect in Roswell couple’s fatal stabbings

Authorities are awaiting medical clearance before booking him into the Fulton County Jail.

According to her obituary, Judith Ann Schaefer Miller was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and graduated from high school in Rocky River, Ohio. She attended Hillsdale College in Michigan, where she sang in a female quartet and was on the archery team.

The couple had been married for 56 years.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at www.StopCrimeATL.org.

About the Author

Breaking News staff
