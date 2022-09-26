ajc logo
Miller, Judith Schaefer

Obituaries
2 hours ago

SCHAEFER MILLER, Judith

Mrs. Judith Ann Schaefer Miller, 80, of Roswell, GA, passed away September 15, 2022. Judith was born July 30, 1942 in Cleveland, OH to the late William and Frances Schaefer.

Judith graduated with the class of 1960 from Rocky River High School, Rocky River, OH. She attended Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, MI, where she sung in the female quartet and was on the archery team. Throughout her life, Judith perfected many sports including tennis and speed skating.

Judith was a beautiful woman inside and out, caring deeply for all those around her. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and friend. Judith will be deeply missed by those who were fortunate enough to have known her. Her wide smile and big heart exhibited a true interest and love for all around her and will always be cherished by so many. Her love of nature, travel, reading, drawing and all those aspects of life which bring us altogether versus apart will always be celebrated and inspire us all.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 56 loving years, Bruce Miller; daughter, Dawn Miller (Paul Aird); grandsons, Aubrey and Casey Aird; brother, John Schaefer (Margaret); and nephew and niece, David Schaefer and Jennifer Bettley; in addition to very special Aunt Judy and many dear cousins living throughout the United States whom she spoke so fondly of often. The wait may be long but in time we shall all be together again.

There will be a visitation for Judith on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076, followed by a celebration of life at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Judith to the Judith Ann Schaefer Miller Memorial Scholarship, Hillsdale College, Attn: Hope Ladd. 33 E. College Street, Hillsdale MI 49242 or online www.hillsdale.edu.

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

