BREAKING: Police ID son as suspect in Roswell couple’s killings

Police in Roswell continue to search for a man they are now saying is a suspect in the killing of his parents inside their home Monday.
Authorities secured an arrest warrant for 30-year-old Duane Hall on Thursday afternoon. He has been charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his parents, Delroy Hall, 70, and Murline Gregory-Hall, 60, Roswell police spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said.
Duane Hall is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 165 pounds. He is believed to be driving a dark silver 2019 Toyota Camry with Georgia tag RSC5623, which police said was taken from the scene of the killings.
Credit: Roswell Police Department
On Monday, Delroy Hall and Murline Gregory-Hall were found by officers at their home in the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Court off Old Alabama Road shortly after 11 a.m., Lupo said.
“I cannot share anything at this point regarding cause of death or the condition of the bodies, pending confirmation from the medical examiner’s office,” Lupo said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
At the time, the three were living together at the home in the Roswell Glen subdivision, Lupo confirmed.
Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.