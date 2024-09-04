Roads in area jammed after shooting at Apalachee High School

Traffic delays were ongoing Wednesday afternoon in the area of Barrow County schools near Apalachee High, where a shooting left four people dead and more than nine others injured.

After the gunfire, frantic parents were forced to park and walk to campus while looking for their children. Both Apalachee High School and Haymon-Morris Middle School are situated off Haymon Morris Road, which was closed in front of the school grounds. The Georgia State Patrol was also directing traffic at the intersection of Tom Miller and Haymon Morris roads, though the roadways are starting to clear.

Nearby traffic was also slowed at the intersection of Carl Bethlehem and Haymon Morris roads.