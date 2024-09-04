Breaking: Watch live at 4:30 p.m.: Officials plan to release details at press conference
Roads in area jammed after shooting at Apalachee High School

There were heavy traffic delays in the area of several Barrow County schools Wednesday following the shooting at Apalachee High.

31 minutes ago

Traffic delays were ongoing Wednesday afternoon in the area of Barrow County schools near Apalachee High, where a shooting left four people dead and more than nine others injured.

After the gunfire, frantic parents were forced to park and walk to campus while looking for their children. Both Apalachee High School and Haymon-Morris Middle School are situated off Haymon Morris Road, which was closed in front of the school grounds. The Georgia State Patrol was also directing traffic at the intersection of Tom Miller and Haymon Morris roads, though the roadways are starting to clear.

Nearby traffic was also slowed at the intersection of Carl Bethlehem and Haymon Morris roads.

According to Winder police, there was a heavy police presence about eight miles northeast at Winder-Barrow High, Richard B Russell Jr. Middle and Winder Elementary. All Barrow schools were placed under lockdown after the shooting. Parents were asked not to block roads and entrances.

Officer presence has been established at all Barrow County Schools. The school system has notified parents of student...

Posted by Winder Police Department on Wednesday, September 4, 2024

“The school asks that all parents choosing to pick up their children in person to please be patient as the traffic will be heavy,” police added. “Again, please do not block roadways, sidewalks, bus and car lines at school sites.”

Traffic delays will lessen as the schools transition from hard to soft lockdowns and students are released. However, congestion will likely last for a while. Police said the bus schedule will be as close to normal as possible.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

