Barricades around Fulton courthouse to stay up until after Trump, codefendants surrender

Barricades around the Fulton County Courthouse will remain blocked until Aug. 26 as deputies prepare for former President Donald Trump and 18 others to surrender. The defendants have until Aug. 25 to do so.

One lane of Pryor Street, between MLK Jr. Drive and Mitchell Street, has re-opened, the Fulton sheriff’s office said Friday. The courthouse will remain open for normal operations.

Public parking will not be allowed anywhere on the perimeter of the courthouse.

Security in the area has been heightened since earlier this month leading up to a Fulton grand jury’s indictment of Trump and others accused of trying to overthrow the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis has said those indicted have until Aug. 25 at noon to surrender. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has said the 19 defendants will be booked at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street, but recent news releases from the sheriff’s office have noted that circumstances are subject to change.

By Friday evening, none of the 19 indicted had turned themselves in.

