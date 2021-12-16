Rideshare driver shot after dropping off customer in SW Atlanta

A rideshare driver was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex just after dropping off a customer Wednesday night, police said.
Officers responded to a call at the Country Oaks apartments at 320 Fairburn Road around 9 p.m., Atlanta police said in a news release. At the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, who was not identified, told officers he had just finished dropping off a customer and was leaving the area when someone in another car started shooting at him, the release said. That car fled the scene before police arrived.
The rideshare driver was taken to the hospital, where police said he was stable.
No further information about the incident has been released. Atlanta police did not say if the rideshare driver was the intended target of the shooting or if the incident was a random act of violence.
Investigators are continuing to work the case but did not say if any suspects had been identified.
