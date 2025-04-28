A rideshare driver is accused of shooting a passenger amid an argument near Atlantic Station early Monday morning, Channel 2 Action News reports.
Details are limited, but Atlanta police told the news station the incident occurred overnight in the 200 block of 18th Street near the upscale Midtown shopping area.
The victim was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and was described as stable, according to Channel 2. The driver was detained by police.
Officials have not said what the argument was about or why it escalated to gunfire.
No other details have been released by authorities.
