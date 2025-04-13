Crime & Public Safety
Reward offered in teen’s shooting death at abandoned Forest Park apartment

Brandon Thomas, 19, was found shot to death inside an abandoned Forest Park apartment in February, police said.

Brandon Thomas, 19, was found shot to death inside an abandoned Forest Park apartment in February, police said.
Police are trying to identify a suspect accused in the fatal shooting a teenager inside an abandoned Forest Park apartment in February.

Brandon Thomas, 19, was found shot to death on or around February 19 at the Forest Villas Apartment complex in the 500 block of Georgia Avenue, Forest Park police said. The complex is located near Starr Park and Forest Parkway.

According to police, Thomas’s body was found by family members in the apartment after they tried to report him as a missing person. No other details were provided by authorities about what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Forest Park police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $5,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

