Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Reward grows to $10K in fatal shooting of Stonecrest security guard

DeKalb County police released new stills of surveillance video showing the suspects wanted in the shooting of a security guard.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

caption arrowCaption
DeKalb County police released new stills of surveillance video showing the suspects wanted in the shooting of a security guard.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago
Police release more photos of suspects in killing at DeKalb car dealership

The reward for information in the February shooting death of a security guard at a car dealership near the Mall at Stonecrest has been increased to $10,000 as DeKalb County police continue to hunt for five suspects.

Police on Tuesday released more stills of security footage showing the suspects in the Feb. 19 shooting, including a photo of the alleged getaway vehicle.

Officers found 24-year-old Henry Ashley, who had been working at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway, with a gunshot wound around 11 p.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

“The investigation into the murder of Henry Ashley continues,” the police department tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “The suspects fled the location in a gray hatchback.”

caption arrowCaption
Police said the suspects fled the location in this gray hatchback.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Police said the suspects fled the location in this gray hatchback.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

caption arrowCaption
Police said the suspects fled the location in this gray hatchback.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

One of the photos shows a suspect looking into a vehicle’s window. Police did not say if they know what the suspects were doing on the property.

In security footage released last week, the group is seen emerging from a dark wooded area and walking into the dealership’s parking lot just before 11 p.m. They move between vehicles parked behind a service building before the video cuts and shows a marked truck reversing toward the back of the building. Moments later, at least one of the suspects is seen running back into the wooded area.

caption arrowCaption
The shooting happened at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest.

The shooting happened at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest.

caption arrowCaption
The shooting happened at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may be eligible to receive the increased reward.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Cops: 5 teens in custody after carjacking, pursuit in metro Atlanta
1h ago
Griffin man accused of beheading dog in ‘disturbing’ case of animal cruelty
2h ago
UPDATE: Woman drives to SW Atlanta gas station after online meetup ends in shooting
3h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top