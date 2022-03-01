Reward grows to $10K in fatal shooting of Stonecrest security guard

One of the photos shows a suspect looking into a vehicle’s window. Police did not say if they know what the suspects were doing on the property.

In security footage released last week, the group is seen emerging from a dark wooded area and walking into the dealership’s parking lot just before 11 p.m. They move between vehicles parked behind a service building before the video cuts and shows a marked truck reversing toward the back of the building. Moments later, at least one of the suspects is seen running back into the wooded area.

Caption The shooting happened at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest. Caption The shooting happened at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway in Stonecrest.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may be eligible to receive the increased reward.