Reward grows to $10K in fatal shooting of Stonecrest security guard

The reward for information in the February shooting death of a security guard at a car dealership near the Mall at Stonecrest has been increased to $10,000 as DeKalb County police continue to hunt for five suspects.
Police on Tuesday released more stills of security footage showing the suspects in the Feb. 19 shooting, including a photo of the alleged getaway vehicle.
Officers found 24-year-old Henry Ashley, who had been working at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway, with a gunshot wound around 11 p.m., The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported previously. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
“The investigation into the murder of Henry Ashley continues,” the police department tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “The suspects fled the location in a gray hatchback.”
One of the photos shows a suspect looking into a vehicle’s window. Police did not say if they know what the suspects were doing on the property.
In security footage released last week, the group is seen emerging from a dark wooded area and walking into the dealership’s parking lot just before 11 p.m. They move between vehicles parked behind a service building before the video cuts and shows a marked truck reversing toward the back of the building. Moments later, at least one of the suspects is seen running back into the wooded area.
Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may be eligible to receive the increased reward.
