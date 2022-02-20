Hamburger icon
Security guard shot, killed near Stonecrest mall

DeKalb police were called around 11 p.m. Saturday to the area of 8455 Mall Parkway, where a car dealership is located, and found a security guard with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

DeKalb police are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed near the Mall at Stonecrest on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers were called around 11 p.m. to the area of 8455 Mall Parkway, DeKalb police spokesperson Michaela Vincent said. They found a man, who worked as a security guard at the site near the mall, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been arrested, Vincent said, and no other details about the victim or the circumstances leading up to the shooting were released.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

