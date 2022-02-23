WATCH: Police release video of suspects in fatal Stonecrest guard shooting

DeKalb County police on Tuesday released video surveillance footage of five suspects sought in the weekend shooting death of a security guard at a car dealership near the Mall at Stonecrest.
Henry Ashley, 24, died Saturday night after being shot while working as a guard for the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway.
In the footage, the group of suspects is seen emerging from a dark wooded area and walking into the dealership’s parking lot just before 11 p.m. They move between vehicles parked behind a service building before the video cuts and shows a marked truck reversing toward the back of the building. Moments later, at least one of the suspects is seen running back into the dark wooded area.
Police said the suspects then fled the location in a grey hatchback towards Rockdale County. None have been arrested.
Ashley’s wife Kyla Rushton told Channel 2 Action News that she had been on the phone with him just minutes before the shooting.
“I have to stay strong for my son,” Kyla Rushton said through tears. “He lost his daddy. I hope whatever they wanted here was more important than his life.”
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may be eligible to receive up to a $2,000 reward.
About the Author