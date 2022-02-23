Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

WATCH: Police release video of suspects in fatal Stonecrest guard shooting

DeKalb police are looking for five suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a security guard at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

caption arrowCaption
DeKalb police are looking for five suspects in connection to the fatal shooting of a security guard at the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway. (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
3 minutes ago

DeKalb County police on Tuesday released video surveillance footage of five suspects sought in the weekend shooting death of a security guard at a car dealership near the Mall at Stonecrest.

Henry Ashley, 24, died Saturday night after being shot while working as a guard for the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway.

In the footage, the group of suspects is seen emerging from a dark wooded area and walking into the dealership’s parking lot just before 11 p.m. They move between vehicles parked behind a service building before the video cuts and shows a marked truck reversing toward the back of the building. Moments later, at least one of the suspects is seen running back into the dark wooded area.

Police said the suspects then fled the location in a grey hatchback towards Rockdale County. None have been arrested.

Ashley’s wife Kyla Rushton told Channel 2 Action News that she had been on the phone with him just minutes before the shooting.

“I have to stay strong for my son,” Kyla Rushton said through tears. “He lost his daddy. I hope whatever they wanted here was more important than his life.”

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 770-724-7850 or to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may be eligible to receive up to a $2,000 reward.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Neighbors help rescue man from 2nd floor of burning house in Lawrenceville
14h ago
Veteran Atlanta deputy police chief named Chattanooga’s new top cop
15h ago
Clayton man arrested, charged in taxi driver’s killing in downtown Atlanta
15h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top