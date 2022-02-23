WATCH: Police release video of suspects in fatal Stonecrest guard shooting

Henry Ashley, 24, died Saturday night after being shot while working as a guard for the Courtesy Chrysler Dodge dealership at 8455 Mall Parkway.

In the footage, the group of suspects is seen emerging from a dark wooded area and walking into the dealership’s parking lot just before 11 p.m. They move between vehicles parked behind a service building before the video cuts and shows a marked truck reversing toward the back of the building. Moments later, at least one of the suspects is seen running back into the dark wooded area.