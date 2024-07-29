Residents express frustration after apartment building catches on fire

They have received emails from Bell Partners, the property management company, letting them know they will not be able to enter the building or parking garage until further notice and that security will be stationed outside to ensure no one gains access to the property.

Many residents said Monday morning they have received mixed messages from city officials and management.

While some were told they could not go inside, others were able to enter the building while accompanied by firefighters, including to retrieve pets. Some said they were told over the weekend that one half of the building was safe and that occupants who lived on that side would be able to go in and grab belongings. However, those who gathered outside Monday said they were told no one was able to enter at that point.

They also expressed frustration about being unable to reach those in charge, and that management had not been at the building since the day of the fire.

The residents didn’t want to talk on the record with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but they chatted among themselves about what they’ve been told since Saturday.

”It’s just a lack of communication from their side,” one resident said of management, “so we don’t know what to do.”

Another resident agreed, saying, “We need to hear something from somebody.”

The fire led to a partial collapse of the roof and the fourth floor, Atlanta Fire and Rescue said.

“Our paramount duty is the safety and security of the entire community, and it could possibly take several weeks before conditions on the property are safe for residents to reenter,” Bell Partners said in an email to residents Sunday evening.

According to some tenants, who struggled to arrange accommodations, Bell Partners has not provided any temporary housing or hotel vouchers, Channel 2 Action News reported.

“People did sleep in their cars, people slept out here, people have nowhere to go,” fire victim Snapper Freeman told the news station.

Red Cross volunteers have organized a shelter for those affected by the fire, but only one person has stayed there so far, according to a spokesperson. Those in need of immediate assistance are asked to call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org.

In the email sent to residents, Bell Partners said they “believe all of the community’s 256 apartments were affected by fire or water damage.”

No injuries were reported, and everyone was evacuated from the building. The cause of the fire has not been released as the investigation continues, officials said.

“We are working closely with (the Atlanta Fire Department) as we evaluate the structural safety and stabilization of the building. We will provide additional updates as they become available,” a spokesperson for Bell Partners told the AJC in a statement.

Similar complaints from residents arose in November when a fire broke out on the roof of an apartment at the Reserve at LaVista Walk, just five miles away. That blaze started when two people set off fireworks, resulting in arrests, and led to the displacement of hundreds.

Everyone was evacuated in time, but 17 people were treated for smoke inhalation and various minor injuries. A little over a week later, residents filed a class action lawsuit against the building’s owners.