Prosecutor says Rayshard Brooks’ killing was not ‘racially motivated’

Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, said the facts of the case showed that officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan were objectively reasonable in using deadly force against Brooks, who was killed June 12, 2020, in the parking lot of a south Atlanta Wendy’s.

“Let’s just say if this was two Black officers chasing a white suspect, and the same facts happened, I would have the same findings,” Skandalakis said Tuesday at a news conference announcing his decision not to prosecute the officers. “The facts are the facts. I don’t change the facts based upon the color of a person’s skin, and I won’t change the facts based upon the color of a person’s skin. I do not think this shooting was racially motivated.”