Prominent Atlanta lawyer will rep anyone prosecuted for abortions for free

“I think they are doing the right thing. I may not see eye to eye with them on other things, but I think on this one, they are doing the right thing,” he said. “If a prosecutor somewhere wants to try to punish them, I’ll be there to protect them to the extent that is humanly possible.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state are taking a wait-and-see approach in enforcing the Georgia “heartbeat” abortion law until it actually goes into effect. House Bill 481 outlaws abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, when a doctor can usually detect a fetus’ heartbeat.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed it into law in 2019 but it didn’t go into effect due to legal challenges. The law has been stalled by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, which was awaiting the Supreme Court decision. On Friday afternoon, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said his office had filed a notice in the 11th Circuit requesting a reversal of the District Court’s decision and allow the law to go into effect.

Savannah Police Department spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said since abortion is still legal in Georgia, the department can’t speak on how it would enforce the law.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office plans to check with the District Attorney’s Office for guidance once the law goes into effect, a spokesperson said. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steve Morris said the department would comment on enforcement once the law goes into effect.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Cynthia Baugh Williams said the agency’s mandate is the enforcement of the law and individuals are arrested based on warrants, as directed by the courts. Williams did not specify if there will be any increased priority once if the abortion law goes into effect. DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said that she won’t be prosecuting anyone based on House Bill 481.

The Atlanta City Council requested the Atlanta Police Department make any calls and investigations regarding the violation of the state’s abortion law their lowest priority. Fulton County DA Fani Willis said she will not be using her office resources to prosecute anyone based on women’s personal healthcare choices.