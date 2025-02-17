Powder Springs man arrested after deadly shooting at Cobb home

A suspect was arrested Saturday, less than 10 hours after he allegedly shot a man to death at a home in Cobb County, authorities said.

Bryon Canady, 64, is accused of fatally shooting 67-year-old Gerald Atkins just before 3:30 a.m. at a residence in the 6000 block of Katie Emma Drive. The house is a stone’s throw from Antioch Road and near Charles Hardy Parkway, according to property records.

Cobb police responded after getting a call about a person shot at the residence, where they found Atkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who is from Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.