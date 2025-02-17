Powder Springs man arrested after deadly shooting at Cobb home

A suspect was arrested Saturday, less than 10 hours after he allegedly shot a man to death at a home in Cobb County, authorities said.
Bryon Canady, 64, is accused of fatally shooting 67-year-old Gerald Atkins just before 3:30 a.m. at a residence in the 6000 block of Katie Emma Drive. The house is a stone’s throw from Antioch Road and near Charles Hardy Parkway, according to property records.
Cobb police responded after getting a call about a person shot at the residence, where they found Atkins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who is from Kansas City, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Following an investigation, Canady was identified as a suspect and booked into the county jail Saturday afternoon, online records show. According to his warrant that was obtained Monday, he intentionally shot Atkins several times.
A motive is unclear, and no other details were provided by police.
According to jail records, Canady was born in Kansas and was listed as homeless. However, police said he was from Powder Springs. His name was also listed as a grantee for an April 2011 sale date of the home — the most recent date listed, property records show.
Canady, who is being held without bond, faces charges of murder and aggravated assault. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3945.
