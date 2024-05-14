Postmaster general agrees to pause changes at mail processing plants

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, after being grilled for months by politicians seeking answers about major mail delays across the country, now says he plans to pause the changes being made at some of the facilities until 2025.

In a letter addressed to Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), DeJoy discussed the ongoing changes at nearly 60 mail processing facilities in the United States. Peters had expressed concern about changes at the Iron Mountain Processing Center in his state, which would move some mail operations to a facility in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Peters, along with 25 other senators, wrote DeJoy last week and asked him to pause the changes, which were being made under USPS’ “Delivering for America,” plan, until the potential impacts could be studied. The plan was implemented in 2021 in order to improve postal service efficiency.

In his response, DeJoy said he is aware of the multiple letters from U.S. senators, including those from Georgia’s Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, about the monthslong problems.

Ossoff and a Warnock-led group of other Georgia senators sent separate letters to DeJoy earlier, but as of Friday they had not received individual responses. The persistent mail delays in Georgia are originating at the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto, a facility that opened in February.

“In response to the concerns you and your colleagues have expressed,” DeJoy said in his letter to Peters, “I will commit to pause any implementation of these moves at least until after January 1, 2025.”

NEWS: I secured a commitment from Postmaster General DeJoy to pause proposed changes to the @USPS distribution network.



I’ll keep pushing the Postmaster General and USPS Board of Governors for a plan that won't interfere with critical mail service. pic.twitter.com/zN35FWTxoL — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) May 13, 2024

DeJoy said the Postal Service will not advance any efforts to continue the changes without advising Peters of doing so, and the implementation will be at a slower pace.

For the past few weeks, DeJoy has repeated that the alterations to these facilities were necessary, but that it would take time to work.

“You have been hearing from fellow senators about changes being made at processing plants in their home states, which your colleagues feel have the potential to adversely impact service in their states and especially locally,” DeJoy wrote to Peters.

“We do not see these planned actions as at all consequential to service; rather, they are important elements of achieving a network that can provide greater service reliability in a cost-effective manner.”