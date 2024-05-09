Ossoff demands update from postmaster general on mail delays

Georgia’s Jon Ossoff is pressing U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for an update on what improvements the postal service has made since the contentious April 16 committee hearing, where the senator questioned him about the persistent late mail deliveries.

The widespread delays originated from the Atlanta Regional Processing and Distribution Center in Palmetto, causing metro area customers to complain about late bill payments, late deliveries of medications and other concerns. The problems have gone on for months.

In a letter dated Thursday, Ossoff followed up on his demands from the hearing, when he said the U.S. Postal Service performance should improve immediately.

“At the hearing, you told me that my constituents should start seeing service improve ‘now’ and that ‘we will get to where we need to be in about 60 days.’ Please provide me an update on the current on-time delivery statistics in the metro Atlanta area within one week,” Ossoff wrote.

The final sentence was in bold.

Ossoff reiterated in the letter the glaring fact he learned at the hearing: In the Atlanta area, on-time delivery for first-class mail was being met only 36% of the time.

DeJoy explained at the time that the delays were the result of having to move 2,000 employees to the Palmetto facility from other locations, and that the postal service has “strict requirements as to when they move,” as well as “inbound transportation issues.”

This is not the first letter Ossoff has sent to DeJoy. He previously sent one March 14, asking for updates on how the problems were going to be fixed and how USPS was notifying customers about delayed or lost packages. At the hearing, DeJoy told Ossoff he had not read that letter.

“You should personally read letters from members of the U.S. Senate committee that oversees your operations, particularly where you are failing abysmally to fulfill your core mission,” Ossoff told DeJoy during the hearing, before clarifying that he was not referring to postal workers.

The postmaster has another deadline coming up Friday. In April, Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia also requested an update, citing that USPS timeliness had been inadequate. Six other lawmakers from the state joined Warnock on the letter.