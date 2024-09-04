Breaking: Huge police presence at Barrow County school
Huge police presence at Barrow County school

Reports of gunfire at Apalachee High, which was placed on lockdown
A large law enforcement presence has gathered at Apalachee High School in Barrow County.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Apalachee High School in Barrow County is under lockdown Wednesday morning following “reports of gunfire,” according to school officials.

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the school, which is about 8 miles east of Dacula, just south of Whistleville and southwest of Winder.

“Please do not come to the school at this time while officers work to secure the area,” read a letter to students.

NewsChopper 2 footage showed large crowds of students filtering into the high school’s stadium. Several ambulances were at the scene as well.

No other details have been confirmed by school or law enforcement officials.

Apalachee High School, enrolled just over 1,900 students as of March, according to the Georgia Department of Education.

— This is a developing story. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is headed to the scene to learn more.

