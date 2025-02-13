Police seek public’s help after man killed outside East Point McDonald’s

East Point police are seeking help from the public to identify those responsible for killing a man in a drive-by shooting last week outside a McDonald’s.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday at the fast-food restaurant in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue. The 24-hour McDonald’s is located near Bobby Brown Parkway and I-85.

According to police, Quintavious Clark was sitting in his vehicle that morning when a red sedan pulled in front of it and fired several shots. Clark, who was both “a son and a father,” died from his injuries, police said.