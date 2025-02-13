Police seek public’s help after man killed outside East Point McDonald’s

East Point police are seeking help from the public to identify those responsible for killing a man in a drive-by shooting last week outside a McDonald’s.
The incident happened at about 2 a.m. Friday at the fast-food restaurant in the 1200 block of Virginia Avenue. The 24-hour McDonald’s is located near Bobby Brown Parkway and I-85.
According to police, Quintavious Clark was sitting in his vehicle that morning when a red sedan pulled in front of it and fired several shots. Clark, who was both “a son and a father,” died from his injuries, police said.
“Investigators are asking for the public’s help who have knowledge of this incident and can help to identify the vehicle and its driver,” the department said in a statement.
No other details were provided by authorities about the vehicle or the shooting, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact East Point police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
