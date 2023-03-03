Police seek help identifying 2nd suspect in fatal shooting near Norcross

The suspect is wanted in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, who was found shot in the head in a neighborhood outside Norcross on Nov. 27. Gwinnett police said the suspect, who uses the names Baray Duarte and Brayan Sanchez, was seen getting into a maroon Nissan Pathfinder and leaving the scene of the shooting.

The other suspect, Jose Caraballo, 28, was taken into custody Jan. 20 with the help of the Gwinnett SWAT team and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit. He is being held at the county jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony, police said.