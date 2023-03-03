X
Dark Mode Toggle

Police seek help identifying 2nd suspect in fatal shooting near Norcross

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago

Police need help identifying a second suspect in the shooting death of a man in a Gwinnett County neighborhood in late November.

The suspect is wanted in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, who was found shot in the head in a neighborhood outside Norcross on Nov. 27. Gwinnett police said the suspect, who uses the names Baray Duarte and Brayan Sanchez, was seen getting into a maroon Nissan Pathfinder and leaving the scene of the shooting.

The other suspect, Jose Caraballo, 28, was taken into custody Jan. 20 with the help of the Gwinnett SWAT team and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit. He is being held at the county jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony, police said.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Officers received a call around 6:45 that morning about a shooting along Estates Court, a short, dead-end road. Riveria-Zuniga was still alive when authorities arrived and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he died later that day, police said.

Riveria-Zuniga was originally thought to be from Texas after authorities found a link that connected him with the state. But after speaking with his family, investigators determined he lived in Lawrenceville.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Willock family questions communication following fatal crash44m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: 1 arrested, 1 at large after robbery of painter at Johns Creek Panera
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Kirby Smart failing at big part of his job
23h ago

Credit: ap

Frenzied celebration in Athens as Georgia’s Nolan Smith ‘wins’ NFL combine
6h ago

Credit: ap

Frenzied celebration in Athens as Georgia’s Nolan Smith ‘wins’ NFL combine
6h ago

Credit: City of Brookhaven

Court reverses $6.7M ruling against Brookhaven over failed project
2h ago
The Latest

WEATHER UPDATE: Parts of metro Atlanta under tornado watch
8m ago
Cops: 1 arrested, 1 at large after robbery of painter at Johns Creek Panera
1h ago
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car at busy Cobb intersection
1h ago
Featured

Itchin’ mad about the early pollen in Atlanta? Blame the warm weather
1h ago
The Jolt: Busy, long day at the Georgia Legislature. Some bills to watch
Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top