Police seek help identifying 2nd suspect in fatal shooting near Norcross

Police need help identifying a second suspect in the shooting death of a man in a Gwinnett County neighborhood in late November.
The suspect is wanted in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, who was found shot in the head in a neighborhood outside Norcross on Nov. 27. Gwinnett police said the suspect, who uses the names Baray Duarte and Brayan Sanchez, was seen getting into a maroon Nissan Pathfinder and leaving the scene of the shooting.
The other suspect, Jose Caraballo, 28, was taken into custody Jan. 20 with the help of the Gwinnett SWAT team and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office’s fugitive unit. He is being held at the county jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony, police said.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Officers received a call around 6:45 that morning about a shooting along Estates Court, a short, dead-end road. Riveria-Zuniga was still alive when authorities arrived and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but he died later that day, police said.
Riveria-Zuniga was originally thought to be from Texas after authorities found a link that connected him with the state. But after speaking with his family, investigators determined he lived in Lawrenceville.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300.
