ajc logo
X

Police: Fugitive arrested 2 months after fatally shooting man in Gwinnett

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A fugitive, who was on the run for nearly two months after allegedly shooting a man to death in Gwinnett County, has been taken into custody, authorities said Friday.

Jose Caraballo, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, who was found shot in the head in a neighborhood outside Norcross on Nov. 27. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, Gwinnett police said.

Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a person shot along Estates Court, a short, dead-end road, police said. Riveria-Zuniga was still alive despite sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died later that day.

Riveria-Zuniga was originally thought to be from Texas after authorities found a link that connected him with the state, police said. But after speaking with his family, investigators determined he lived in Lawrenceville.

Caraballo, who is also from Lawrenceville, was taken into custody with the help of Gwinnett County SWAT and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office fugitive unit. He is being held at the county jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Author

David Aaro is an Atlanta Now reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police training site protest has national reach1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Person killed at Atlanta police training center site ID'd
21h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

GBI: No body cam footage of Atlanta training center shooting
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: An AFC title game in the A-T-L?
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: An AFC title game in the A-T-L?
5h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch/Special to the AJC

Football coaches named at Grayson, Seckinger, Chattahoochee, Dacula, Walker...
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cherokee County Fire

Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush
55m ago
Feds: Atlanta man recruited business owners to commit $3 million PPP fraud
1h ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by HERO vehicle on Downtown Connector, officials say
6h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top