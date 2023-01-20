Police: Fugitive arrested 2 months after fatally shooting man in Gwinnett

A fugitive, who was on the run for nearly two months after allegedly shooting a man to death in Gwinnett County, has been taken into custody, authorities said Friday.
Jose Caraballo, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, who was found shot in the head in a neighborhood outside Norcross on Nov. 27. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, Gwinnett police said.
Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a person shot along Estates Court, a short, dead-end road, police said. Riveria-Zuniga was still alive despite sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died later that day.
Riveria-Zuniga was originally thought to be from Texas after authorities found a link that connected him with the state, police said. But after speaking with his family, investigators determined he lived in Lawrenceville.
Caraballo, who is also from Lawrenceville, was taken into custody with the help of Gwinnett County SWAT and the Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office fugitive unit. He is being held at the county jail on charges of murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during a felony, police said.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author