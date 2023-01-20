Police: Fugitive arrested 2 months after fatally shooting man in Gwinnett

Jose Caraballo, 28, was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, who was found shot in the head in a neighborhood outside Norcross on Nov. 27. A motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, Gwinnett police said.

Officers received a call around 6:45 a.m. about a person shot along Estates Court, a short, dead-end road, police said. Riveria-Zuniga was still alive despite sustaining a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died later that day.