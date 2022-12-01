Texas man found fatally shot in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say

Officers got the call about a person shot along Estates Court, a short, dead-end road, around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, police said in a statement. The victim, later identified as 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head but was still alive. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died later the same day.

“At this time, very little is known about the victim and what took place,” police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Richter said, adding that detectives need the public’s help to move the case forward.