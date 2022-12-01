BreakingNews
REPORT: Robin Meade, entire Atlanta HLN news operations nixed amid CNN layoffs
ajc logo
X

Texas man found fatally shot in Gwinnett neighborhood, police say

Crime & Public Safety
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Texas man was fatally shot in a Gwinnett County neighborhood just outside Norcross earlier this week, according to police.

Officers got the call about a person shot along Estates Court, a short, dead-end road, around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, police said in a statement. The victim, later identified as 22-year-old Alinton Joel Riveria-Zuniga, had suffered a gunshot wound to the head but was still alive. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but died later the same day.

“At this time, very little is known about the victim and what took place,” police spokesperson Sgt. Jennifer Richter said, adding that detectives need the public’s help to move the case forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters may contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: ALYSSA POINTER/ALYSSA.POINTER@AJ

We’re back: Atlanta to host another college football national championship1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Why Geoff Duncan didn’t cast a ballot in the Senate runoff
4h ago

Credit: BRIAN SNYDER

Racism backlash erupts as William and Kate visit Boston
2h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
18h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
18h ago

Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Alon’s Bakery at Perimeter faces uncertain future
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

Former Fort Stewart soldier pleads guilty in 2020 stabbing of soldier
16m ago
Conyers police investigating shooting, crash that caused backups on I-20
50m ago
Secoriea Turner case: Defendant’s criminal history can be introduced, court rules
54m ago
Featured

Active school shooter hoaxes becoming a national trend
6h ago
Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
17h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top